Brokerages Expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to Post $0.48 EPS

Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.54. CMS Energy posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

CMS traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.28. 1,573,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,116. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.26. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

In other news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $550,234 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in CMS Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CMS Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

