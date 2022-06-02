Brokerages Expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.21 Billion

Brokerages expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) to post $4.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.24 billion and the lowest is $4.18 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $4.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year sales of $16.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $16.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.48 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.49 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $669.45.

LRCX traded up $17.51 on Monday, hitting $523.30. 1,159,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $442.53 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $492.14 and its 200 day moving average is $576.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,005,096,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $510,318,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,487,000 after purchasing an additional 452,154 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,852,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,117,000 after acquiring an additional 279,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

