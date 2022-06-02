Brokerages Expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) to report $1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.31. Tenet Healthcare reported earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $9.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

THC opened at $63.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.64. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $92.65.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.