Brokerages Expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) to report $1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.31. Tenet Healthcare reported earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $9.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.
THC opened at $63.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.64. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $92.65.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
