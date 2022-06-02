Brokerages Expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on TCON shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TRACON Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

NASDAQ TCON traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.60. 105,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,940. The company has a market cap of $32.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.83. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,910,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,518,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 109,122 shares of company stock valued at $240,215 in the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.