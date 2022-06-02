Brokerages Expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Will Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) to post $1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81. Visa reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Visa.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,042. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Visa by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,751 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 384,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $85,367,000 after purchasing an additional 38,040 shares in the last quarter. ESG Planning bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $1,086,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $8,283,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $4.15 on Friday, hitting $214.08. The company had a trading volume of 182,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,823,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.21. Visa has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.