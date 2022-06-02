Brokerages Set Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) PT at $24.00

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

ASB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

ASB traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.04. 1,120,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,856. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $105,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Associated Banc by 1,891.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

