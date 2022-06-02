Brokerages Set CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) PT at $31.31

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.31.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 113.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,689,000 after acquiring an additional 969,280 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,522,000 after acquiring an additional 51,545 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 86.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 71,769 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 99,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $32.04. 194,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,557,577. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

