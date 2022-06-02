Brokerages Set Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) PT at $6.38

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clover Health Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other Clover Health Investments news, Director Lee Shapiro purchased 80,000 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 606.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 705,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,764,000 after buying an additional 1,272,861 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. 23.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,655,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,613,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32. Clover Health Investments has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 112.18% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clover Health Investments will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

