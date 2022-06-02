Brokerages Set Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) PT at $138.80

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFR. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

NYSE CFR traded up $4.45 on Friday, reaching $128.90. 420,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.38. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. The business had revenue of $373.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.5% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 65,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

