Brokerages Set Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) PT at $245.00

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.34) to GBX 165 ($2.09) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.35) to GBX 215 ($2.72) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.59) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of MAKSY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.87. 72,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,505. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

