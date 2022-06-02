Brokerages Set Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Price Target at $17.88

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.88.

TCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.75 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at $12.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $138.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

