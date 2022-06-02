Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Stock Holdings Lifted by 59 North Capital Management LP

59 North Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,861,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263,945 shares during the period. Brookdale Senior Living accounts for about 7.4% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. 59 North Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $25,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BKD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.67. 13,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,365. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $677.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.71 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

