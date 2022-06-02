Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Short Interest Up 22.8% in May

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the April 30th total of 944,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 395,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,462,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,333,000 after buying an additional 197,693 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,371,000 after buying an additional 182,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,932,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,029,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 693.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,152,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,064,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,306,000 after purchasing an additional 22,563 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of BRKL traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $14.24. 14,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.99. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 33.85%. The business had revenue of $75.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.