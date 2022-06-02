Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Rating) shares rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,175.10 ($14.87) and last traded at GBX 1,170 ($14.80). Approximately 8,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 16,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,160 ($14.68).
The company has a quick ratio of 15.20, a current ratio of 15.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,201.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,296.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.84 million and a PE ratio of 5.49.
About Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC)
See Also
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Receive News & Ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.