BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Desjardins upped their price objective on BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Shares of DOOO opened at $77.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.54. BRP has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that BRP will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 6.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

