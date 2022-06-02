Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Burlington Stores also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.31 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $164.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $142.41 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Burlington Stores to $207.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

