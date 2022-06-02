CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. CACI International posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year sales of $6.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). CACI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $803,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,777,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in CACI International by 29.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 1.7% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

CACI stock traded up $5.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $286.39. 110,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,125. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $238.29 and a fifty-two week high of $313.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.44.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

