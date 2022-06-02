Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 2,028,788 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,041,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028,788 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.5% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $711,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.39. The stock had a trading volume of 208,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,663,758. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

