Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 10,363.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186,752 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.28% of Newmont worth $136,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 71,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 126,528.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362,234 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,982.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,343 shares of company stock worth $4,496,143. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.42. The company had a trading volume of 127,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,485. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.98. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.69.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

