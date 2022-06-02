Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $138.79 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,812,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.73% of Hologic worth $138,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,229 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 994.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 674,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 612,761 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,139,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,215,000 after acquiring an additional 603,846 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 4,561.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 526,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after acquiring an additional 515,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hologic by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $867,584,000 after acquiring an additional 423,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOLX. Citigroup cut their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Shares of HOLX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,511. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

