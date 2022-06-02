Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $306.98 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,487 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,816,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Tesla were worth $306,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,541,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,001 shares of company stock worth $351,230,191 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $19.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $759.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,145,510. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $571.22 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $786.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $903.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $945.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $907.27.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

