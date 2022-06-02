Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 8,800 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.07% of Danaher worth $167,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after purchasing an additional 635,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,457,729,000 after purchasing an additional 291,597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,117,282,000 after purchasing an additional 69,402 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,416,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,649,085,000 after acquiring an additional 70,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,255,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,600,024,000 after acquiring an additional 42,923 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $264.71. 8,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,186. The firm has a market cap of $192.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.93.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

