CaixaPay 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CXP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded flat against the dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 676.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,005.04 or 0.69470249 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 599.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.86 or 0.00442710 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00032510 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

