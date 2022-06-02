Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) to report $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Calavo Growers reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Calavo Growers.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $274.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.99 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. Calavo Growers’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CVGW traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.57. The stock had a trading volume of 784 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $74.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 742.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,538,000 after purchasing an additional 364,532 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,919,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 498.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 222,937 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 160,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Calavo Growers by 58.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 141,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.