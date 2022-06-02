Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,900 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the April 30th total of 333,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 156,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

CLMT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,348. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CLMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth $54,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth $77,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

