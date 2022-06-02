Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $159.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.57.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $143.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.36.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,731,000 after buying an additional 165,887 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.