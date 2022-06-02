Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 49,567 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.16% of Sherwin-Williams worth $147,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,884,717,000 after buying an additional 135,716 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,365,382,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,316,576,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after purchasing an additional 639,285 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $862,328,000 after buying an additional 132,468 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.37.

Shares of SHW opened at $267.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.46 and a 200-day moving average of $287.94. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

