Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,124,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,325,447 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $246,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,086,712,000 after buying an additional 195,324 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,269,000 after purchasing an additional 202,457 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,306,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,120,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,247,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $925,967,000 after purchasing an additional 870,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.36.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $134.56 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.