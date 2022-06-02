Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,618 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Accenture worth $216,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Accenture by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $298.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $189.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $268.17 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $310.02 and a 200 day moving average of $338.44.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Accenture’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

