Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $129.41 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,508,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,919 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.35% of Welltower worth $129,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 697.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WELL opened at $88.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 117.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.76 and its 200 day moving average is $87.69. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.60 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

