Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $151.76 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of BlackRock worth $151,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $664.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $674.91 and a 200-day moving average of $778.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $582.58 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $869.47.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

