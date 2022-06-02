Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 92,721 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Broadcom worth $186,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $573.00 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.71 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $585.78 and a 200-day moving average of $591.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $675.92.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

