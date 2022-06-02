Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,566,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 81,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.62% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $236,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IFF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.51.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $132.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.15 and its 200 day moving average is $134.28. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

