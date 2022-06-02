Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 16,642 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,626,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,642 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Fortive were worth $200,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Fortive by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,463,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,957,000 after buying an additional 757,298 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Fortive by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,917,000 after buying an additional 1,117,891 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,668,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,742,000 after buying an additional 714,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,693,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Fortive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,328,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,768,000 after purchasing an additional 135,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTV. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Fortive stock opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.12. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

