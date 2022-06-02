Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 61,500 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,471,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $139,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 2,486.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 430.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 16.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.14.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). MINISO Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

