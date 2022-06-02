Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,570 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $27,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 51,600.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.10. The stock had a trading volume of 64,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,041. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.16 and its 200-day moving average is $123.66.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on CNI. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.95.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

