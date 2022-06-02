Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$1,471,400.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.08, for a total transaction of C$1,471,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at C$4,138,501.68.

Scott Gerald Stauth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Scott Gerald Stauth sold 26,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.30, for a total transaction of C$2,087,800.00.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$85.43 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$37.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$88.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$80.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.62 billion and a PE ratio of 10.78.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.45 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.95 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.0800001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

CNQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.27.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

