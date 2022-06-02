Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.25.

CWB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday.

In other news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total value of C$44,975.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,107.08.

Shares of TSE CWB traded up C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,268. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.20. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$29.68 and a 1-year high of C$41.56.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

