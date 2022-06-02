Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$33.00 at CSFB

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CSFB from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CWB. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a hold rating and a C$35.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.68.

TSE CWB opened at C$30.14 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$29.68 and a 12 month high of C$41.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.08.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total value of C$44,975.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,107.08.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

