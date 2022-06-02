Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) versus TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) and TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of Candel Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and TScan Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Candel Therapeutics -29,132.26% -29.17% -13.57% TScan Therapeutics -510.72% -54.09% -32.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Candel Therapeutics and TScan Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Candel Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 TScan Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Candel Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 287.70%. TScan Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 530.91%. Given TScan Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TScan Therapeutics is more favorable than Candel Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and TScan Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Candel Therapeutics $130,000.00 825.39 -$36.12 million ($2.13) -1.76 TScan Therapeutics $10.14 million 7.51 -$48.63 million N/A N/A

Candel Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TScan Therapeutics.

Summary

TScan Therapeutics beats Candel Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma. It also develops CAN-3110, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma. The company was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and changed its name to Candel Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors. The company is also developing vaccines for infectious diseases, such as SARS-CoV-2. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc., to identify novel cancer antigens from the T cells of patients with a certain specific type of cancer. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

