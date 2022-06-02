Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.66

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$40.66 and traded as high as C$45.49. Capital Power shares last traded at C$45.46, with a volume of 366,918 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPX. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.65.

Get Capital Power alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.92.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$501.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total transaction of C$521,107.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,005,001.69. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total transaction of C$70,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at C$806,840. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,429 shares of company stock worth $863,753.

Capital Power Company Profile (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.