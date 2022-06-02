Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Capri stock opened at $49.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.60.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capri by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $826,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Capri by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 354,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,038,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Capri by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.94.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

