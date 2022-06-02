Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-$2.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Shares of CPRI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.40. 52,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,107. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.30. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRI. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.32.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Capri by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Capri by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 354,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,038,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Capri by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

