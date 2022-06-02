CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Trading 14.4% Higher

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 14.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20. 18,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 454,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.43.

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.36 million. CareMax had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in CareMax by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,316,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,702 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareMax by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,549,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after buying an additional 164,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareMax by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,000 after buying an additional 1,423,474 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CareMax by 441.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,125,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,879,000 after buying an additional 1,732,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareMax by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,786,000 after buying an additional 802,648 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

