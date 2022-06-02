Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,388 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

IWF stock opened at $236.29 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $217.09 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

