Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,264 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,112 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 318.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,055,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,273 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,739,000 after purchasing an additional 720,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF opened at $102.71 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.99 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.84 and a 200-day moving average of $109.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.