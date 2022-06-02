Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 137 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Express by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 239.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 15.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 50.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AXP opened at $165.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.71 and its 200-day moving average is $174.42. American Express has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.26.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

