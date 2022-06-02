Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.33.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $323.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.84. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $267.51 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $162.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

