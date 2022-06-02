CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.74

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.74 and last traded at $33.69, with a volume of 53012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.76.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.94.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

