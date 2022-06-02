Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Celanese were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,180. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.19. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $132.26 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. Celanese’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

CE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.81.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

